July 25 S&P Dow Jones Indices :

* MB Financial to join S&P Midcap 400; Biotelemetry and Raven Industries to join S&P Smallcap 600

* Raven Industries Inc will replace Wilshire Bancorp Inc in the S&P Smallcap 600.