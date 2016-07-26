BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 25 Provident Financial Holdings Inc :
* Provident Financial Holdings increases quarterly cash dividend
* Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share
* New dividend reflects an eight percent increase from $0.12 per share paid on June 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation