UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 26 Interparfums SA :
* H1 sales 162 million ($178.20 million), +10%
* Says H1 2016 operating margin should return to around 13%
* Sees 2016 operating margin 12% to 13%
* Confirms FY 2016 sales guidance of 340 million Source text: bit.ly/2acLCyo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources