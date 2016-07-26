July 26 Premier Farnell Plc

* Satisfaction of German merger control condition

* Boards of datwyler and premier farnell announce that bidco has received clearance from german federal cartel office ( bundeskartellamt) under section 36(1) of german act against restrictions of competition in respect of acquisition by bidco of entire issued and to be issued share capital of premier farnell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)