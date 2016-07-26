Fitch: Demonetisation May Delay Indian Bank Asset-Quality Recovery

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Demonetisation is likely to push back the recovery in Indian banks' asset quality, given the disruptive impact that cash shortages have had on the country's large informal economy, Fitch Ratings says. Cash shortages caused by the demonetisation of large-denomination currency notes have affected the income of many borrowers - by holding back economic activity - and reduced their short-term repaym