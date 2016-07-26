UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 26 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :
* Wessanen H1 and Q2 2016 results - strong growth and increased profitability
* Q2 revenue 142.7 million euros ($156.96 million)versus 143 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q2 EBIT 10.3 million euros versus 8.4 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q2 profit 7.2 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago
* EBITE increases by 30.2 pct to 25.0 million euros for H1
* Full year autonomous revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 5-7 pct
* For the full year, excluding the effect of the acquisitions year to date, we expect EBITE and EBITE margins to be higher than last year Source text: bit.ly/2aaRsTm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources