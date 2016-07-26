Diageo returns to Irish whiskey market with Roe & Co
Jan 31 Diageo will launch a new blended Irish whiskey called Roe & Co, the world's largest distiller said on Tuesday.
July 26 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Newron prior regulatory filing for xadago (safinamide) in the US
* Newron to re-submit US NDA for Xadago
* FDA does not require further studies to misuse or dependence
* Newron and the FDA agreed on the contents of the nda re-submission which newron expects to complete by November of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.
* Chrysaor says to invest in wells Shell would not have approved