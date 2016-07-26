July 26 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* H1 net sales 83.4 million euros ($91.8 million) versus 81.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 3.3 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 7.4 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago

* Says confirms investment policy for projects in progress

* Sees to end FY 2016 with sales growth not less than 2 percent and EBITDA not less than 15 million euros

