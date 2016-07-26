Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* H1 net sales 83.4 million euros ($91.8 million) versus 81.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 3.3 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 7.4 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago
* Says confirms investment policy for projects in progress
* Sees to end FY 2016 with sales growth not less than 2 percent and EBITDA not less than 15 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S