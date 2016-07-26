July 26 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* Says consolidated sales revenues for H1 2016 amounted to 92.0 million euros ($101.31 million), up 14.0 percent or 11.3 million euros y-o-y

* Says consolidated EBITDA for H1 2016 amounted to 17.1 million euros, a decline of 6.9 percent from 18.4 million euros a year before

* Says consolidated net profit for H1 2016 totalled 9.8 million euros compared to 11.8 million euros a year ago