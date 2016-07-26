UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 26 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Says consolidated sales revenues for H1 2016 amounted to 92.0 million euros ($101.31 million), up 14.0 percent or 11.3 million euros y-o-y
* Says consolidated EBITDA for H1 2016 amounted to 17.1 million euros, a decline of 6.9 percent from 18.4 million euros a year before
* Says consolidated net profit for H1 2016 totalled 9.8 million euros compared to 11.8 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources