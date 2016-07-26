July 26 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

* H1 gross sales in amount of 79.5 million euros ($87.56 million) (previous year: 56.8 million euros)

* H1 EBIT amounted to -1.6 million euros (previous year: 11.3 million euros)

* Expects sales of goods at group level to reach between 180 million and 190 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to amount to 8 million to 9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)