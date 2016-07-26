Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* Announces having raised approximately 500,000 euros ($550,600.00) in the form of convertible notes with warrants attached subscribed by Idinvest Partners
* This issuance corresponds to 349,648 OCABSAID-2 representing a total debt debenture of 499,996.64 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S