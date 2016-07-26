July 26 (Reuters) -
* Financial conduct authority (fca) has today published
final findings of its study of credit card market, and set out a
package of measures, which include a series of industry led
proposals, to help consumers take better control of their
spending and repay debt faster.
* Industry led actions will include timely prompts before
promotional periods end
* Timely information to prompt consumers to take into
account how much they are borrowing and avoid over limit
chargesand giving consumers ability to choose payment due date
* Fca is continuing discussions with industry and will
publish further information on voluntary remedies and any
proposed rules later in year.
* For consumers in problem credit card debt, the FCA is
considering further action including requiring firms to address
this specific issue and contact consumers before they get into
financial difficulties.
