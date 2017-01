July 26 GSD Holding AS :

* Decides to buyback up to 25 million company shares representing 10 percent of paid in capital in accordance with the Capital Markets Board announcement dated 21.07.2016

* Decides to allocate 40.0 million lira ($13.20 million) for the buyback program ($1 = 3.0304 liras)