Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 Guler Yatirim Holding AS :
* Says to allocate up to 500,000 lira ($164,625.31) for the share buyback up to 500,000 shares
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0372 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Says that on Oct. 18 started negotiations with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o. concerning an investment agreement
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: