Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 (Reuters) -
* Poland's Bank Millennium CEO said on Tuesday that he would not expect net profit in the third quarter this year to match the result from the same period in 2015 due to the negative impact of bank tax.
* "We will recover part of the (negative effect) of the banking tax, but it is not realistic to expect the same situation," Joao Bras Jorge told a news conference.
* Earlier on Tuesday, the Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP said its second-quarter net profit amounted to 294 million zlotys ($74.14 million).
* In the third quarter of 2015 Millennium's net profit stood at 166 million zlotys. Further company coverage: [ MILP.WA] ($1 = 3.9654 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Says that on Oct. 18 started negotiations with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o. concerning an investment agreement
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: