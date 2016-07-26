BRIEF-Aetna Q4 earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 26 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Says gets approval for project aimed at preparation and qualifying of new biofuels with financing for 1nkemia of 200,000 euros ($220,260)
* Says budget for three participants of the project is of 427,651 euros
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Obtains grant and financing of 0.4 million euros ($428,080) for its Glibioliquid project to work on a diagnostic kit for liquid biopsy in patients with brain tumors