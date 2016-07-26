BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 FBN Holdings Plc :
* HY group net interest income of 126.05 billion naira versus 132.70 billion naira year ago
* HY ended June 30, 2016 group profit before income tax of 45.89 billion naira versus 52.09 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2a8f8dS Further company coverage:
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Says delisting of GDRs of the company from London Stock Exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2jpYbPq Further company coverage: