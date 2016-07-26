BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Computer Task Group Inc
* Reports 2016 second quarter results
* Computer Task Group Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly revenue was $83.5 million, compared with $94.7 million in prior year Q2
* Q2 revenue $83.5 million vs I/B/E/S view $85.8 million
* Computer Task Group Inc Q2 shr view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Appointed Bud Crumlish CEO on July 21, 2016
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.02 TO $0.04
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $79 million to $81 million
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $328 million to $334 million
* SEES full-year 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.21 TO $1.27
* Full-year 2016 shr view $0.16, rev view $342.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 full year non-GAAP net income expected to range from $0.17 and $0.23 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
