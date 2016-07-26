July 26 (Reuters) -

* Chief Financial Officer at Polish Orange unit said on Tuesday he expected cash generation in the third quarter to be lower than in the second quarter.

* "We expect cash generation to be lower in the third quarter than in the previous semester. The facts impacting this are our license fees and the interest we pay," Maciej Nowohonski told a conference call.

* Orange Polska closed the second quarter with organic cash flow of 342 million zlotys or more than double the amount booked year ago.