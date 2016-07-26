BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
July 26 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc:
* To sell U.K. Property & casualty run-off units to Catalina Holdings UK Limited
* To sell U.K. property & casualty run-off units, downlands liability management limited, Hartford Financial Products International Ltd
* Transaction is not expected to result in material gain or loss, net of tax effects, on Hartford's financial results
* On closing, all staff will remain employees of DLM, and DLM and HFPI will remain headquartered in Worthing, England
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.