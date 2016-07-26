BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Terraform Power Inc
* Preliminary 2015 revenue is $467 million - $473 million; preliminary 2015 adjusted revenue $464 million - $470 million
* Preliminary 2015 net loss $203 million - $181 million
* Preliminary Q1 net loss $46 million - $32 million
* Preliminary Q1 2016 revenue is $151-$159 million; preliminary Q1 2016 adjusted revenue is $158-$166 million
* Q1 revenue view $157.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues