BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 SunPower Corp
* On July 22 company's unit entered into an agreement with first philippine electric corp and first philec solar corp - sec filing
* Company had previously recorded an accrual related to matter, and thus settlement did not have a material impact on statements of operations
* Pursuant to terms, SPML has paid a total of $50.5 million to FPSC and FPEC in settlement of all claims between parties
* Also pursuant to compromise agreement, SPML will transfer all of its shares in FPSC to FPEC
Agreement to settle claims, counterclaims, disputes, proceedings between company's unit and First Philippine Electric Corp, First Philec Solar Corp
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues