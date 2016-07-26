BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Asbury Automotive Group Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.65
* Qtrly new vehicle revenue down 1%
* Total revenue for the second quarter was $1.6 billion, down 4 pct
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Asbury Automotive Group inc qtrly used vehicle retail revenue down 4 pct
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues