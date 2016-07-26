July 26 Asbury Automotive Group Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.65

* Qtrly new vehicle revenue down 1%

* Total revenue for the second quarter was $1.6 billion, down 4 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asbury Automotive Group inc qtrly used vehicle retail revenue down 4 pct