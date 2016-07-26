BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Graphic Packaging Holding Co
* Graphic packaging holding company reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per diluted share increased to $0.24 versus $0.17 in prior year period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues