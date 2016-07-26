BRIEF-Radware acquires Seculert to enhance data center security
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues
July 26 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA (PTWP)
* Lech Gryko, the member of the supervisory board, sells 95,706 shares of PTWP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says on analyst conference call "we think we will fulfill" all regulator requirements for wholesale LTE with planned new offer Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 Days before a group of Republican lawmakers were due to discuss their party's controversial proposal to tax all imports, Toyota Motor Corp sent an urgent message to its U.S. dealers - tell the politicians the tax would seriously hurt car buyers.