BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Dte Energy Co
* Reported Q2 2016 earnings of $152 million, or $0.84 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly operating revenues $2,262 million versus $2,268 million
* Quarterly operating earnings for q2 2016 were $177 million, or $0.98 per diluted share
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $4.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raised its 2016 operating earnings guidance range from $4.80 - $5.05 per share to $4.91 - $5.19 per share
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues