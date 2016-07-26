July 26 Dte Energy Co

* Reported Q2 2016 earnings of $152 million, or $0.84 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly operating revenues $2,262 million versus $2,268 million

* Quarterly operating earnings for q2 2016 were $177 million, or $0.98 per diluted share

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $4.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised its 2016 operating earnings guidance range from $4.80 - $5.05 per share to $4.91 - $5.19 per share Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2aHg3xF] Further company coverage: