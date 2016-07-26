BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers squibb announces new research collaboration with janssen in immuno-oncology focused on lung cancer
* Myers squibb co - phase 2 clinical trial will evaluate tolerability and clinical activity of combination of these agents in nsclc patients
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.