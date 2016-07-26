BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Viking Therapeutics Inc
* Viking Therapeutics announces positive top-line results from proof-of-concept study of VK0214 in in vivo model of X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD)
* Study successfully achieved its primary objective
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues