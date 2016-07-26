July 26 PRGX Global Inc

* Says consolidated revenue from continuing operations for Q2 of 2016 was $35.3 million compared to $37.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $35.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)