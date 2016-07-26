July 26 Orange Polska :

* Polish Orange unit Orange Polska sees its mobile business growing in the coming quarters while its fixed line segment will continue to decline, the company's chief financial officer said.

* "We would like to keep trends in the mobile segment and show an increase here in the coming quarters," Maciej Nowohonski told a news conference. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)