July 26 Clearside Biomedical Inc

* 78 percent of patients required no additional treatment in trial arm with Concomitant Suprachoroidally Administered Zuprata and Intravitreally Administered Eylea

* Patients reached an average BCVA improvement of 19 letters over a 3-month period

* Expects to have an end-of-phase 2 meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in second half of 2016

* Upon FDA feedback,intends to commence phase 3 clinical program for treatment of macular edema associated with RVO in H1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: