BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Cat Financial:
* Decrease in Q2 revenues was primarily due to a $15 million unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets
* During Q2 of 2016, retail new business volume was $3.06 billion, an increase of $319 million, or 12 percent
* Reported second-quarter 2016 revenues of $659 million, a decrease of $24 million, or 4 percent
* Second-Quarter 2016 profit was $102 million, a $2 million, or 2 percent, decrease from Q2 of 2015
* As of June 30, 2016, allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million, compared with $405 million at June 30, 2015
* Write-Offs, net of recoveries, were $33 million for Q2 of 2016, compared with $38 million for Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.