Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit rises 5 pct
DUBAI, Jan 31 Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the country's biggest Islamic lender, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
July 26 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS SA :
* Grazyna Szajna resigns as the company's CEO as of July 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Italian banks have made little progress in reducing the mountain of bad debts which has curbed their ability to lend new money, fresh data showed on Tuesday.
PARIS, Jan 31 French private bank Oddo & Cie and mergers and acquisitions boutique Messier, Maris et Associes announced a joint venture on Tuesday, aimed at taking advantage of an anticipated pick-up in activity on equity capital markets.