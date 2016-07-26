BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Kineta Inc
* Has received funding to expand testing of our broad spectrum innate immune antivirals in zika virus
* Supplemental funding for zika testing provided by national institute of allergy and infectious disease to evaluate lead broad spectrum antivirals Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Obtains grant and financing of 0.4 million euros ($428,080) for its Glibioliquid project to work on a diagnostic kit for liquid biopsy in patients with brain tumors
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.