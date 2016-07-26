BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Biolight Life Sciences
* Reported results from feasibility clinical study designed to detect prostate cancer cells in urine specimens
* Study demonstrated feasibility of detecting intact cells originating in prostate from urine samples after prostate massage
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues