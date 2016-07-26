BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Glg Life Tech Corp
Company successfully renewed a rmb 7 million bank loan with Huishang Bank on July 1, 2016
As of July 20th, four of five of co's 100% owned chinese wholly-owned foreign enterprises were consolidated into a single entity
Expects to gain access to new sources of working capital to facilitate plans for growth in stevia, monk fruit, GLG Naturals+ Businesses
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.