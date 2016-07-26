July 26 Glg Life Tech Corp

* Company successfully renewed a rmb 7 million bank loan with Huishang Bank on July 1, 2016

* As of July 20th, four of five of co's 100% owned chinese wholly-owned foreign enterprises were consolidated into a single entity

* Expects to gain access to new sources of working capital to facilitate plans for growth in stevia, monk fruit, GLG Naturals+ Businesses