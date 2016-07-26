July 26 Almonty Industries Inc

* Almonty announces signing of a binding letter of commitment with KDB and an updated reserve and resource estimate for Sangdong Tungsten Mine

* Binding letter of commitment with Korea Development Bank for a term loan facility in amount of KRW 50 billion (cad$57.9 million)

* Binding letter of commitment with Korea Development Bank for term loan facility to be utilized for build-out of sangdong tungsten mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: