UPDATE 2-Sluggish emerging markets demand hit Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan 2016 sales
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
July 26 Almonty Industries Inc
* Almonty announces signing of a binding letter of commitment with KDB and an updated reserve and resource estimate for Sangdong Tungsten Mine
* Binding letter of commitment with Korea Development Bank for a term loan facility in amount of KRW 50 billion (cad$57.9 million)
* Binding letter of commitment with Korea Development Bank for term loan facility to be utilized for build-out of sangdong tungsten mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia will temporarily exempt the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc from some new rules while processing its application for new mining rights, a ministry official said, potentially allowing for the resumption of copper concentrate exports.
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Adds quotes and analysts estimate)