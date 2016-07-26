July 26 National Retail Federation

* Retail sales for 2016 are now expected to grow 3.4 percent over last year rather than the 3.1 percent forecast earlier

* Online,Other non-store sales, included in overall figure, to increase 7-10 percent y-o-y rather than 6-9 percent forecast earlier