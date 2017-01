July 26 Under Armour Inc :

* Sees FY gross margins to be down slightly - conf call

* Sees Q3 sales to grow by about 20% - conf call

* Under Armour Sportswear (UAS) the first product of the line will be available in September - conf call

* Will bring the Under Armour brand to Kohl's starting in 2017 - conf call

* Sees Q3 sales to be impacted by sports authority liquidation - conf call