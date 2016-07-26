July 26 (Reuters) -

* Caterpillar CEO Douglas Oberhelman says little more restructuring to come for 2017 and beyond - CNBC

* Caterpillar CEO Douglas Oberhelman says most of the restructuring will be in co's mining business - CNBC

* Caterpillar CEO Douglas Oberhelman says a 3 pct global economic growth would add jobs for us - CNBC