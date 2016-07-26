UPDATE 2-Sluggish emerging markets demand hit Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan 2016 sales
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
July 26 (Reuters) -
* Caterpillar CEO Douglas Oberhelman says little more restructuring to come for 2017 and beyond - CNBC
* Caterpillar CEO Douglas Oberhelman says most of the restructuring will be in co's mining business - CNBC
* Caterpillar CEO Douglas Oberhelman says a 3 pct global economic growth would add jobs for us - CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia will temporarily exempt the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc from some new rules while processing its application for new mining rights, a ministry official said, potentially allowing for the resumption of copper concentrate exports.
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Adds quotes and analysts estimate)