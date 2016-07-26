July 26 Jetblue Airways Corp

* Says July RASM to decrease 2.5 to 3 pct year-over-year conf call

* Says now hedged about 25 pct of expected second half 2016 fuel consumption

* CEO says new Airbus order "provides ability to start flights to Europe from other East Coast-focus cities, should we choose to do so"

* Jetblue Airways sees August capacity to grow in line with July, September's scheduled capacity is higher than August growth by around 200 basis points