National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q4 net profit up 28 pct
DUBAI, Jan 31 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the emirate's largest lender by assets, on Tuesday posted a 28 percent rise in fourth quarter profit, in line with analysts' forecasts.
July 26 Abadon Real Estate SA :
* Signs agreement to buy 70 percent stake in Cross Bud Sp. z o.o. and 100 percent of Murapol Architects Drive Sp. z o.o. from Murapol SA
* Murapol subscribed for 7.1 million company's shares as swap for stakes in Cross Bud and Murapol Architects Drive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 31 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No.2 lender by assets, said its third-quarter net profit fell 19 percent as bad loans rose, although the profit decline was smaller than expected.
ABU DHABI, Jan 31 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Tuesday posted a 16 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, as impairments for doubtful loans weighed on its bottom line.