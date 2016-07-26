July 26 Abadon Real Estate SA :

* Signs agreement to buy 70 percent stake in Cross Bud Sp. z o.o. and 100 percent of Murapol Architects Drive Sp. z o.o. from Murapol SA

* Murapol subscribed for 7.1 million company's shares as swap for stakes in Cross Bud and Murapol Architects Drive