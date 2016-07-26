India's ICICI Bank Q3 net falls 19 percent, bad loans rise
MUMBAI, Jan 31 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No.2 lender by assets, said its third-quarter net profit fell 19 percent as bad loans rose, although the profit decline was smaller than expected.
July 26 Borusan Yatirim Ve Pazarlama As :
* Decides to allocate up to 40.0 million lira ($13.13 million)fund for share buyback for up to 1.7 million lira nominal shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0467 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABU DHABI, Jan 31 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Tuesday posted a 16 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, as impairments for doubtful loans weighed on its bottom line.
* Dec quarter gross NPA 7.91 percent versus 6.82 percent previous quarter