BRIEF-CytoTools AG: presents a revised strategy for the marketing of DermaPro
* New chief medical officer Wilfried Hauke presents a revised strategy for the marketing of DermaPro
July 26 Clinica Baviera SA :
* H1 revenue 47.5 million euros ($52.2 million)versus 42.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 5.3 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 9.7 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago
* Number of clinics at end of June at 73
* Dec quarter net profit 2 million rupees versus loss 25.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 31 United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd