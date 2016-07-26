July 26 Clinica Baviera SA :

* H1 revenue 47.5 million euros ($52.2 million)versus 42.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 5.3 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 9.7 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago

* Number of clinics at end of June at 73

($1 = 0.9107 euros)