* H1 pre-tax result was a profit of 1.04 million euros ($1.14 million) for period, compared with a profit of 2.08 million euros for same period in 2015

* H1 sales for period were 8.48 million euros, compared with 8.39 million euros for same period in 2015

* H1 net result after tax was a profit of 1.16 million euros for period, compared with a profit of 2.66 million euros for same period in 2015

* H1 cash and cash equivalents reduced by 0.94 million euros during period to 3.29 million euros

* About Brexit, potential volatility of exchange rates may have a positive effect on group's reported profitability, but a negative effect on group's asset value when translated to euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)