Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 26 Turk Telekomunikasyon As :
* Q2 revenue of 3.94 billion lira ($1.30 billion) versus 3.53 billion lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 247.6 million lira versus 335.2 million lira year ago
* Q2 EBITDA flat at 1.32 billion lira versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0400 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)