SE Asia Stocks-Fall over Trump policy concerns; Philippines down 1.5 pct

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 31 Philippine shares led Southeast Asian stock markets lower on Tuesday as the market sentiment was hurt by U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration and trade policies. Trump signed an executive order on Friday to bar Syrian refugees indefinitely and suspend travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, raising concerns about a more restrictive immigration policy. "Trump's policy changes are causing some uncertainties, as