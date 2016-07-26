BRIEF-Madkom consortium 0.4 million zlotys offer chosen as best
* Its consortium 0.4 million zlotys ($98,936) offer for training in field of e-government for employees of local government units chosen as best
July 26 Vivendi said in a statement that following a request from the AMF and in accordance with market regulation, it sent on July 25 a letter to Mediaset relating to the Mediaset Premium acquisition proposing an alternative structure:
* Vivendi was proposing a 3.5 percent share stake in Vivendi in exchange for 20 percent share in Mediaset premium and a 3.5 percent in Mediaset.
* It was also proposing convertible bonds into Mediaset shares to be issued by Mediaset to Vivendi (annual instalments) for the remaining amount.
* Vivendi said its proposal represents a more ambitious project, in line with the development of the television market and the strategy developed by its main competitors.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Its consortium 0.4 million zlotys ($98,936) offer for training in field of e-government for employees of local government units chosen as best
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkish authorities have dismissed more than 90,000 public servants for alleged connections to a coup attempt in July as part of a purge critics say has broadened to target any political opposition to President Tayyip Erdogan.
Jan 31 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as IT firms slumped on worries of stricter H-1B visa rules, while the immediate focus turned to the government's annual budget due on Wednesday.