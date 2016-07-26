UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 (Reuters) -
* Mitsui Chemicals' operating profit for six months ending sept will likely rise around 5% on the year to a little over 43 bln yen ($411 mln)- Nikkei
* Mitsui Chemicals' sales are expected to shrink about 20% to about 570 bln yen for the six months ending September - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2actjMb) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.