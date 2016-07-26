July 26 (Reuters) -

* Mitsui Chemicals' operating profit for six months ending sept will likely rise around 5% on the year to a little over 43 bln yen ($411 mln)- Nikkei

* Mitsui Chemicals' sales are expected to shrink about 20% to about 570 bln yen for the six months ending September - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2actjMb) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )