July 26 Valero Energy Corp ;
* "We're not concerned with the funding of our capital
program" - Conf Call
* "Ultimately we are going to need a rebalancing and see
lower refinery utilization moving forward" - Conf Call
* "I do believe that you will see some refinery run cuts as
we head into Q3, Q4" - Conf Call
* "Quite comfortable with sustainability of our current
dividend and also payout target of at least 75 percent of net
income" - Conf Call
* "We have no change to the strategy to grow our LP
primarily through drop-downs"- Conf Call
Further company coverage: